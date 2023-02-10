Adirondack Gem Named New York’s ‘Most Beautiful Weekend Road Trip’

Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it's one of New York's favorite destinations.

Let's be honest. We could be talking about a number of spots in the Adirondacks: Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Speculator, Long Lake...the list goes on and on. But for one travel website, one Adirondack destination rises above the rest as New York state's best weekend getaway.

The travel gurus of Love Exploring have named the "most beautiful weekend road trip" in every state and said New York's top destination is the "top way to escape the Big Apple's buzz" for a weekend especially in the fall with a long drive through all that beautiful foliage. But we know this local spot is the ultimate escape from everyday life in any New York town or city.

Lake George Named New York's 'Most Beautiful Weekend Road Trip'

Of course, we are talking about Lake George! Is there a better way to spend a weekend away in the Adirondacks? From its pure natural beauty to the great restaurants and shopping to the awesome resorts, there is plenty to do and see. You can splurge a little bit or enjoy a great weekend on a budget - the options are endless. And the best part? For most of us here in the Capital Region it is such a close drive - even day trips are a great option for a mini-escape from daily life.

Whether it is a hike or drive up Prospect Mountain, a day at the Great Escape, or a quick trip to Martha's for ice cream, Lake George's close proximity makes it a great one-day stop as well!

