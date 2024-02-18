This $2.7M New York Home Has An Amazing Indoor Pool, Want to See It?

With the ever changing New York housing market buyers are constantly asking if they should buy a home now or wait? Bankrate suggests that many are waiting for inventory to increase and rates to soften before buying. Sometimes, no matter what the markets is, the perfect house comes along.

Whether you have the dollars or are a dreamer we have a house for you. Let's tour this $2,750,000 New York home with spectacular views of the Hudson River, huge entertainment room and one amazing indoor pool,

Listed by Kate Johnson for Heather Croner Real Estate and Sotheby's International Realty, Capital Region home features more that 7,200 square feet of living space while sitting on 4.2 acres of land.

Tale a look at the pictures below of the tranquil indoor pool, solarium, great room, indoor green house, chef's kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 4 baths.

518 news, Bethlehem, New York, Capital Region real estate, indoor pool Heather Croner Real Estate loading...

This Hudson Riverfront property was built in 1989 and is located at 115 Van Wies Point Road in Glenmont, New York. I don't know about you but at over 7,000 square feet of living space, that is 3 times the size of my home.

Scroll through the pictures below and imagine yourself swimming year-round in that amazing indoor pool. Then keep scrolling for more spectacular New York properties.

$2.7M New York Home With An Amazing Indoor Pool Swim year-round in your spectacular indoor pool! This Capital Region home sits on over 4 acres of land with panoramic views of the Hudson River. Enjoy the huge entertainment room as the surrounding gardens. Currently listed by Kate Johnson with Heather Croner Real Estate and Sotheby's International Realty with an asking price of $2,750,000.

