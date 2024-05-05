See Abandoned Upstate New York Motel, Do You Know this Hidden Location?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.
What would cause a once thriving business or a loving home to become abandoned? Fire, foreclosure, illness and sometimes a prison sentence can turn guests into ghosts. There is one place in New York State in particular that, if legend is to be believed, fell to ruin following a tragic death.
If you have ever stumbled upon an abandoned property or have seen the hundreds of Urban Exploration videos on YouTube, you know that many of these locations are vandalized and destroyed. With that in mind we are keeping the exact location of the place you are about to see secret. Here is what we can tell you.
- Location - New York State
- Region - Adirondack Park
- Genre - Motel, lodge, restaurant
- Distinguishing Features - Bridge access
If the stories that we hear are to be believed this was a destination for locals as well as tourists to spend the night, get a meal and explore the wilderness. Visitors from all over made this a destination for decades. Allegedly that all stopped in 1998 following a tragic car accident that killed one of the owners.
Have you been? Have you heard of this place? Take a look at these pictures, ask your friends and family. Maybe one of you can confirm if these stories are fact, fiction or urban legend.
Abandoned Lodge Sits Alone In the Woods of New York
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
