Popular Albany Airport Shuttle Service Shutting Down After Nearly 40 Years

After providing service for Upstate New York travelers since the late 1980s this popular shuttle to and from Albany International Airport is closing.

When you're planning on flying out of the Capital Region one thing that you always have to consider is whether you'll get a ride or pay for long term parking at Albany International Airport. Of course back in the day you could also call a taxi service, and now you can use popular rideshare services like Lyft and Uber.

For almost 40 years there has been a service that would make that decision a little easier for those who travel out of the Albany area. The Albany Park Ride & Fly service helped make travel a bit easier since about 1988. Now, they're going to be shutting down.

Disappointing

The news about the closure of the shuttle service and parking area began circulating on Monday and many posted to social media to say how disappointed they were.

At first people were only finding out if they knew someone who worked there or were a customer. The Times Union came out with the official report on Tuesday.

I've personally never used the service, but I've seen their shuttles almost every single time I went to ALB to get on a flight. According to the TU report they had repeat customers for years. One customer said that it took the worry out of travel because you didn't need to worry about finding a parking spot or security.

Why Are They Closing?

The owner of Park Ride & Fly, Phil Wertheim, says it is because the company that owns the land they operate on wouldn't allow them to renew the lease. They'll officially be closing on April 27, 2025.

Wertheim says that he used to own the land they operated on until the pandemic when he had to sell it when travel came to a stop. The owner is now Denooyer Chevrolet who wants to use that property at 264 Wolf Road to expand their dealership services.

There are still other options for the Capital Region to shuttle yourself to the airport if you don't want to pay for the closer parking spaces. The E parking lot offers shuttle service to and from your vehicle. .

