One Night In Schenectady, Immerse Yourself In Van Gogh and the Music of the Grateful Dead

Van Gogh, the Immersive Experience debuted in the Capital Region in 2022 and has been so popular that the run has been extended with unique experiences added to the attraction. The latest twist combines a live music performance and the art of Vincent Van Gogh.

Surround your senses with 'Gratefully Yours - Under the Starry Night' this March in Schenectady.

This will be a truly unique concert event as the Grateful Dead inspired band Gratefully Yours performs in the Immersive Room at Armory Studios, 125 Washington Avenue in Schenectady, surrounded by the art of Van Gogh. See it, hear it and feel it on Saturday March 4, 2023 at 8pm.

Here are some of the highlights you can look forward to:

A multisensory concert

An immersive 360º digital art exhibition

See replicas of Van Gogh's iconic masterpieces with digital displays, sound effects, interactive video mapping

One-of-a-kind VR experience: travel through 8 works and their source of inspiration in "A Day in the Life of the Artist in Arles France"

This is a one night only event with doors opening at 8pm and the music scheduled to begin at 8:45pm. Gratefully Yours Under Van Gogh's Starry Night is open to all ages and children 3-years-old or younger get in free.

The runtime for this event is approximately 3 hours. Tickets are on-sale now and there are a variety of options. There are General Admission tickets, VIP Tickets and ticket packages that can be purchased HERE.

Tickets for the traditional Van Gogh - The Immersive Experience can be purchased HERE and dates have been extended until May 28, 2023.

