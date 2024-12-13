New York State Police Issue Warning Over Troubling Drone Sightings

Multiple people have reported seeing drones in New York and now the police are seeking your help to aid in an investigation.

Have you seen something odd in the sky that doesn't seem quite normal? Many people around New York have said that they have seen things in the sky that has triggered the NYS Police to issue a notice to the public about this.

According to a post on the NYS Police Facebook page they have received numerous reports in the last 24 hours and are attempting to investigate each and every report that comes into them.

They've been sharing any information they have with both federal and local authorities. Right now they say that have no evidence to suggest that there is a threat to the public to go along with these sightings.

What's really strange is that I was driving on Washington Ave Ext. yesterday and saw a flashing light up in the sky that didn't seem normal to me. The sub kept catching it and I thought that I had just a small airplane. However after seeing this notice from the police maybe I had a drone sighting myself right here in the Capital Region.

Have you seen anything like this? If so they're asking you to give them all the info you can including and photos or videos you took along with where and when you saw it. They want you to send all info to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

I don't know if I saw something odd or not, but I wish I had thought to film it just to be sure. Keep your eyes on the skies.