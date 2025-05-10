When it comes to ballpark food everyone has their favorite when attending a major league baseball game. Hot dogs and peanuts may be the classics, but I do believe that chicken tenders have come a long way.

As a matter of fact, chicken tenders have become such a popular food in America we have entire restaurants dedicated to them now. I'm looking at you, Raising Cane's.

When it comes the MLB how do chicken tenders stack up? Thankfully there is one man who is going above and beyond to let us know which ballparks have the best tenders to seek out. Picky eaters, you have an ally.

Michael Kay tries Chicken Tenders

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees Getty Images loading...

That's right, New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay has been going around trying chicken tenders at MLB stadiums across America. It is almost like it started off as a parody of Dave Portnoy's One Bite pizza reviews, but has now become a monster all its own thanks to social media.

In just a very short period of time the "Kay Eats Tendies" Instagram account amassed over 30,000 followers and continues to grow.

Going Viral

It's actually very funny to watch because not only is Michael Kay trying these tenders he's bringing others into the broadcast booth to try them along with him.

This is the content that you didn't know that you needed. I am impressed because for years Michael Kay has kind of seemed like a kind of boring guy. Do chicken tenders make him more interesting? No. They're probably the most boring food you could possibly order. However the humor he brings to the reviews is fantastic.

I can't wait to see if there are tendie awards at the end of this season to crown a clear winner.