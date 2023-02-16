New York Forest Rangers Carry Injured Hiker 1 Mile In Icy Conditions

We are currently enjoying a nice stretch of mild weather here in the Capital Region. If you have spent any amount of time in this neck of the woods through the Winter months, however, you know that mild can turn to menacing in an instant. Especially if you are hiking our New York State mountains.

An out-of-state visitor learned the hard way that hiking in New York in February is no joke. Just ask the team of New York State Forest Rangers that rescued him from icy conditions and an injured ankle.

Get our free mobile app

On Saturday February 11th, according to the New York State Department of Conservation, a 911 call came into Greene County dispatch with the report of an injured hiker on the west side of Sugarloaf Mountain, which is part of the Devil's Path Range of the Catskill Mountains. This area has an elevation of 3,800 feet. Even if it's mild in Albany it's probably icy up there.

dec.ny.gov dec.ny.gov loading...

The injured hiker is a 65-year-old from Connecticut. This individual had injured his ankle and was unable to return to his vehicle without assistance or perhaps medical care. Forest Rangers made contact with the victim while making their way to meet him.

The Forest Rangers determined that the hiker's ankle injury would require the help of additional Rangers. Turns out this individual would need to be carried approximately 1 mile over icy terrain before reaching safety.

DEC.NY.GOV DEC.NY.GOV loading...

In all, ten Rangers responded and packaged the subject in hydrowrap and a rescue sled. This was no easy task as technical rope rigging needed to be used to bring the subject down the mountain. What started around 3:45pm finally came to a rescues end at 11:30 p.m.. The hiker was then transported to hospital.

11 Ghost Towns In New York State You've Never Heard Of Did you know that New York State is home to 11 different ghost towns? Here' everything you need to know about them.

6 Hiking Trails Not Far Off the New York State Thruway If you're driving along I-90, you don't have to trudge dozens of miles out of your way to pick up a great hike in New York State.