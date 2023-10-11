New York Drivers License Now Offer An X Option, What Does It Mean?

October 11th is National Coming Out Day, which is an annual LGBT awareness day observed to support anyone "coming out of the closet". Human Rights Campaign encourages individuals to "be proud of who you are and your support for LGBTQ+ equality this National Coming Out Day!"

At this point we are well over a year into what was a new and revolutionary move by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, by creating the ability to select an M, F or an X on your New York State drivers license. What do these things have in common?

Get our free mobile app

When you get a new license or Real ID, you need to provide pertinent information such as name, address, birthdate and sex. From my first license to my latest I have always selected an "M" for my sex because I am male but apparently we have options now. If the "X" fits, select it!

More than a year ago Governor Hochul announced that New Yorkers can now choose an X gender on a New York State drivers license or ID card. What does the X represent? If you're transgender and non-binary you can have the X represent you in the gender section of your license or ID.

governor.ny.gov governor.ny.gov loading...

I am so proud that in the past year thousands of New Yorkers have received documentation that affirms who they are. As states around the country consider legislation designed to attack and demonize the LGBTQIA+ community, I want New Yorkers to know that I am committed to keeping our state a place where all people, regardless of their gender identity or expression, can belong and thrive. - Governor Hochul

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.

The 9 Best Road Trip Destinations In New York State These are the 9 best road trips to take across New York State.