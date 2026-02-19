How much is $100 really worth in New York State in 2026?

One hundred dollars is $100, right? Not necessarily. The value of one hundred dollars in New York is quite different that the value of one hundred dollars in Indiana or Ohio, as examples. In some states that $100 is worth more, but in New York it is actually worth less.

Jeff Rose is a retired Certified Financial Planner, and self-made millionaire that now shares wealth building secrets "your parents and school did not teach you." According to Mr. Rose, in some states $100 barely buys groceries. In others, it stretches a whole lot further. Take a look at the map below.

$100 in 1976 is the equivalent to approximately $569 today



$100 in 1986 is the equivalent to approximately $295 today



$100 in 1996 is the equivalent to approximately $206 today



$100 in 2006 is the equivalent to approximately $161 today



$100 in 2016 is the equivalent to approximately $135 today

As you can see in the map above, $100 in New York State is only worth $92. Where did our eight dollars go? Just south of us in Pennsylvania, one hundred dollars is worth more at $104! The Empire State isn't as bad off as California where $100 is only worth eighty-eight dollars, the lowest in the Nation.

Here are some of your choices for the best value, in America, on your $100;

$113 in Arkansas, and Mississippi

$112 in Iowa, South Dakota, and Alabama

$111 in West Virginia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and North Dakota

$110 in Kansas, Nebraska, and Montana

$109 in Ohio, Louisiana, and New Mexico

