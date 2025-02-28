New Study: Many New Yorkers May Be Allergic To This In The Winter

Those of us who have allergies can sometimes get a break in the winter but as it turns out many of us are not so lucky this time of year.

Allergies can be the bane of your existence. The spring, summer, and fall all come with the most impactful ones. That doesn't even begin to go into animal or food allergies that many of us suffer from year round.

As an allergy sufferer in the spring and fall, winter is a welcomed time of year for me. Besides the dry air, I don't have the pollen and mold and other things affecting me the way they do when everything is either coming to life or dying. It's all the circle of life. I just recently learned that some people may have a hard time in the winter months, too.

Allergic to Cold Weather

A new study from the Cleveland Clinic came out that states that some people may have an allergic reaction to cold weather. That's bad news for pretty much anyone living in the Northeast.

There are definitely individuals who can have something called cold-induced urticaria. This is a situation where patients are exposed to lower temperatures, and they can actually break out in hives or develop swelling at all of those sites that are cold for them...

A runny nose and watery eyes can be dealt with with some medicine, but developing hives in the cold is something I want nothing to do with. That sounds miserable to me.

That's not to say that spring or summer allergies aren't rough, but imagine playing in the snow just to get all swollen up and itchy? No thanks.

8 Uncommon Symptoms You May Not Realize Are Caused By Allergies Everyone associated sneezing and watery eyes with allergies, but there are actually many complications you could experience thanks to pollen. Dr. Brian Lum from the Functional Healthcare Institute explains that your stomach ache, panic attack or even toe fungus could all be a result of seasonal allergies Gallery Credit: Boris