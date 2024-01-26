Nationwide Manhunt Comes To New York State, Be On the Lookout For This Individual
A Nationwide manhunt leads New York State Police to believe that an individua wanted out of Arizona may now be living in New York State. Silent Witness, the Phoenix based community program, is offering a reward up to $22,000 if you locate the suspect.
The individual described below is wanted for sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a minor and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. If you have any information regarding this case please contact Silent Witness at 940-948-6377 or leave an anonymous tip HERE.
On February 7, 2010, according to the New York State Police social media post, Christian Michael Stasenka had been working as a caregiver in a group home in Tempe, Arizona. Stasenka is suspected of committing horrifying crimes.
Stasenka is accused of committing sexual assault against one of the group home's mentally handicapped clients. Once Stasenka was notified of the charges against him he fled the state of Arizona and has not been located since.
There is currently a valid felony warrant for sexual assault with nationwide extradition issued for Stasenka's arrest. This is how Christian Michael Stasenka is described;
- 59 years old
- White male
- Approximately 6 foot tall
- 180 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
