Then and Now, See How Much This New York Shopping Center Has Changed in the Last 15 Years

The world is rapidly changing right before our eyes. Take your local shopping center as an example. There is a shopping center, not unlike hundreds of others in New York, that has changed quite a bit in the last 15 years and I'll bet you didn't even notice.

Let's take a look back at the last 15 years and compare "then and now" of Mohawk Commons in Niskayuna. Which, not that long ago, was home to Blockbuster, Branes & Noble, Bed, Bath & Beyond and more.

NOW - Massage Envy and Aspen Dental

THEN - Blockbuster 2007

NOW - Ulta Beauty

THEN - Barnes & Noble 2007

NOW - Chase Bank

THEN - Ruby Tuesday 2007

NOW - Burlington

THEN - Bed, Bath & Beyond 2011

NOW - Pure Barre and Spectrum

THEN - EMS 2011

NOW - Market 32

THEN - Price Chopper 2011

NOW - GNC

THEN - Love New York Pizza 2011

NOW - T Mobile

THEN - Sprint 2007

NOW - Maurices

THEN - Metro Mattress 2007

NOW - Vision Works

THEN - Empire Vision 2011

