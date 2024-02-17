Then and Now, See How Much This New York Shopping Center Has Changed in the Last 15 Years
The world is rapidly changing right before our eyes. Take your local shopping center as an example. There is a shopping center, not unlike hundreds of others in New York, that has changed quite a bit in the last 15 years and I'll bet you didn't even notice.
Let's take a look back at the last 15 years and compare "then and now" of Mohawk Commons in Niskayuna. Which, not that long ago, was home to Blockbuster, Branes & Noble, Bed, Bath & Beyond and more.
NOW - Massage Envy and Aspen Dental
THEN - Blockbuster 2007
NOW - Ulta Beauty
THEN - Barnes & Noble 2007
NOW - Chase Bank
THEN - Ruby Tuesday 2007
NOW - Burlington
THEN - Bed, Bath & Beyond 2011
NOW - Pure Barre and Spectrum
THEN - EMS 2011
NOW - Market 32
THEN - Price Chopper 2011
NOW - GNC
THEN - Love New York Pizza 2011
NOW - T Mobile
THEN - Sprint 2007
NOW - Maurices
THEN - Metro Mattress 2007
NOW - Vision Works
THEN - Empire Vision 2011
