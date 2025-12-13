If you love snow New York has the place for you. This is considered one of the best snow destinations in America.

The best snow destination is not necessarily the city with the most snow in the United States. That distinction goes to Syracuse with an average of 127.8 inches of snow each winter. Rochester and Buffalo are not far behind those snow total but none of these cities is considered the best destination for snow.

What makes for a great snow destination? You certainly need snow, duh. You also need a place that offers lots of winter activities, gorgeous snow globe landscapes, and, of course, plenty of snow!

USA Today's Best Of results are in for Best Places for Snow. Each spot was nominated by an expert panel and voted by USA Today readers as the best destinations in the United States.

Lake Placid, NY - Best Place for Snow in New York - Lake Placid came in at #8 overall but this is the only destination in the Empire state to make the Top 10. What makes Lake Placid a great destination for snow lovers? Here are some reasons:

Home to the 1980 Winter Olympics and the 'Miracle On Ice' Team USA hockey gold medal victory.

James Sheffield Speed Skating Oval - Open for public skating. This is the same oval Eric Heiden won a record number 5 gold medals in 1980.

Toboggan Chute and Dog Sledding on Mirror Lake

Cross-Country and Backwoods Skiing on Lake Placid

Bobsledding on Mount Van Hoevenberg

