Hidden New York: How To Find The Pocantico Lake Dam Spillway

There's nothing more satisfying than finding a hidden trail that leads you to one of the modern marvels of New York State.

As we get ready to say goodbye to winter and prepare for some outdoor weather activities, hiking is high on the list for many of us here in Upstate NY. We have a number of great trails in the Capital Region, but getting out to explore some of the other parts of the state is always fun.

With so much history in the Empire State you never know what you will find. Right in your own backyard could be something amazing, but you'll never discover it if you aren't looking. There are hidden marvels all around us. When I say hidden, I mean you can find these places if you just look. Sometimes it take a bit of work to get to them. Like the Pocantico Lake spillway.

Everyone always wants to do something fun that costs as little as possible. Well, besides driving to get there (and maybe some car snacks) this is totally free.

Located inside of Pocantico Lake County Park, this is 164 acres you can explore. Just be aware that much of the trail is unmarked. The dam was built in 1916 and if you take a walk back there you can see the old stone pump house. Behind that is where you'll find the spillway and the views are breathtaking.

This is a really cool place to be able to visit, get some fresh air and exercise, and enjoy nature. With it being more than 100 years old there's a ton of history here, and if you hit it at the right time of the year you'll even see some great wildlife action.