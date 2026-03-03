We have officially entered the month of March and as always it is highly unpredictable. The old saying is that it comes in like a lion and then out like a lamb. Either the lion arrived early or this lion doesn't have much of a roar right now.

While today might be a bit on the colder side, by the end of the week we are going to be up the in the 50s and possibly the 60s. Yes, you read that correctly. It's time to break out the tank tops and shorts in Upstate New York.

Do not be fooled

This stretch of nice weather is simple "fake spring." It's a total fake out and we can expect that colder temperatures will return for the back half of March. I don't want you guys to get overly excited and it's always easier when your expectations are set low.

For the Capital Region the unfortunate news is that these warmer temps will also bring a strong potential for rain. At least it's not snow, but the thing that makes me the most nervous is that the rain will melt all this snow we have accumulated and we could see area flooding. That's never a fun thing to have to deal with.

Another thing to consider is that the groundhog did predict a longer winter. I don't want to put my faith in some sort of magical creature or anything but he tends to be right most of the time. I don't think we are quite done with winter yet in Upstate New York. The biggest thing you can do to make sure we're all protected from bad luck is to keep your snow shovels out in plain sight. That way mother nature knows we are still prepared and won't try to trick us after we put them away.