We've always been told to brush, rinse, and spit but it looks like they're rethinking things.

Are you confused? So am I. especially after seeing this trend online about not rinsing your mouth after you brush your teeth. What's even more insane about this is that it appears most dentists agree on not rinsing.

Yes you read that correctly - do not rinse your mouth out after you brush your teeth.

For me, it's going to be a hard thing to get used to but I guess this is what is being recommended. The question is why?

Apparently if you rinse your mouth after you brush you are getting rid of all the fluoride that is on your teeth from the toothpaste. So yes, sit there with that chalky frothy foam all over your face because it's good for you?

I am all about dental health and making sure my teeth are healthy but how am I supposed to go about my day or even sleep with toothpaste all in my mouth?

The New York Post reports that a study from 1999 found that teens in England who used less water after brushing had less cavities and less tooth decay. That's actually kind of incredible.

Nothing has changed from dentists as far as how often we should brush. At least twice a day and use toothpaste with fluoride.

If you don't like the idea of all of that toothpaste sticking around inside of your mouth, you can use a fluoride mouthwash after, but again, skip the water and let it just exist in your mouth.

Honestly the whole thing sounds to tough to manage to me. I don't want to have the chalky sensation of the toothpaste in my mouth all day and especially not when I am trying to sleep.

Good news!

If you have a low sugar diet you're probably ok to rinse, but those who can't stay away from the candy should avoid the water at the end if they can.

So smile and flash those pearly whites. Or yellows, Whatever shade your teeth might be.