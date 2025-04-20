The warmest, sunniest, most fun filled days of the year will go by quickly! The time is now to make that list of 'must see' things to do this summer. I'll help you get started with this list of 10 Must See Summer Events in Upstate New York in 2025.

Americade, Lake George Getty Images loading...

LAKE GEORGE, NY - Americade - May 27th - May 31st

Bike rally at the gateway to the Adirondacks

Bike shows, rodeos, live music, comedy, boat cruises and more!

518 News, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, 156th Belmont Stakes Getty Images loading...

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY - Belmont Stakes Festival - June 4th - June 8th

The 'Test of Champions' returns to Saratoga Race Course

Free concert by the Gin Blossoms

New York Blues Festival Getty Images for God's Love We D loading...

SYRACUSE, NY - New York Blues Festival - June 12th, June 13th and June 14th

Warren Haynes Band, Ruthie Foster, Southern Avenue and more!

FREE admission, Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds

Watkins Glen, Cardboard Boat Regatta Getty Images loading...

WATKINS GLEN, NY - Waterfront Festival & Carboard Boat Regatta - June 14th

Seneca Lake

Live music, children's activities, food and the Cardboard Boat Regatta

Albany, Empire Plaza Karolyi - Townsquare Media loading...

ALBANY, NY - New York State's 4th of July Celebration - July 4th

Biggest and best 4th of July fireworks display in Upstate New York

Empire Plaza, Albany

Brimfield, Lake Placid Photo by Daniil Zameshaev on Unsplash loading...

LAKE PLACID, NY - Brimfield Adirondacks - July 25th, July 26th, July 27th

America's oldest outdoor antique flea market

Dealers, auctions and appraisal events

Buffalo New York Photo by Ignacio Correia on Unsplash loading...

BUFFALO, NY - Garden Walk Buffalo - July 26th - July 27th

Largest free, self-guided garden tour in the United States

More than 300 private and public gardens

Cooperstown Getty Images loading...

COOPERSTOWN, NY - Baseball Hall of Fame - July 26th, July 27th

2025 Induction Ceremony - CC Sebathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Billy Wagner

National Baseball Hall of Fame Museum

New York State Fair Photo by Chris Chatham on Unsplash loading...

SYRACUSE, NY - The Great New York State Fair - August 20th - September 1st

Live concerts by Steve Miller Band, Shaggy, O.A.R. and more

Butter sculpture, midway, animals and ell things fried.

Hudson Valley, Rhinebeck Photo by rikkia hughes on Unsplash loading...

RHINEBECK, NY - Hudson Valley Food & Wine Festival - September 6, September 7

Hundreds of wineries, cideries, distilleries, and breweries offer tastings

Food trucks, music, fine arts and crafts, and more!

