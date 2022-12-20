These Incredible Photos Show Buffalo’s Weather Was ‘Snow’ Joke Saturday!

The weather in Buffalo, New York this weekend was truly something to behold.

Roughly a month after the historic storm that hit Erie County in November, residents in the area were greeted by another blanket of snow in mid-December. The area was hit hard as Friday turned to Saturday, with the Town of Eden topping Erie County at 22.2 total inches of snow.

Despite the heavy dose of snow in the Buffalo area, there was a football game that needed to be played, and recently-released photos from Highmark Stadium tell an incredible story about what players, and fans, had to deal with.

Check Out Photos of Snow-Covered Highmark Stadium in Buffalo

The photographers from Getty Images must've been bundled up this weekend in Buffalo, as they were able to capture incredible shots from the Bills' game against the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo ended the game victorious, beating Miami by a score of 32-29 in what was one of the most entertaining games of the year, both on-the-field and off.

Referees and players had to dodge snowballs from incensed fans, while simultaneously battling freezing temperatures and the onslaught of passes from both teams' high-powered offenses.

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Getty Images loading...

It was an incredible scene, but one that's not uncommon for battle-tested members of Bills' Mafia.

Naturally, reports of similar weather are already surfacing for next week's game, in which the Bills will face the Chicago Bears. Rumors are floating around that the game may need to be moved to a different location (again) if the two teams want to play one another on-time.

We don't need to worry about that today, however, as now, we get the chance to look back. Check out these incredible photos from a snow-covered Highmark Stadium in Buffalo from Saturday evening.

