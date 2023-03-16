See Upstate New York’s Local Snowfall Totals from Mid-March Monster Storm
As soon as we think we can put the snow shovels away for the spring, Mother Nature brings another March storm to our homes.
Another major snowstorm hit Upstate New York earlier this week, bringing with it upwards of a foot of snow to areas near the Capital Region. The storm began in the early hours of Tuesday, March 14th, and dumped snow in waves throughout the day.
The snow stopped during the middle of the day on Tuesday, but picked up again during the evening commute, and dumped another load of snow on weary shovelers around Upstate New York in the evening.
Now that the snow has finally stopped, the volunteer weather experts at CoCoRaHS (the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network) have successfully charted the snowfall totals from across the country.
Here are the latest accumulation totals from locations across Upstate New York from this week's snowstorm. How badly did your area get hit?
Albany Area
Total: 5.5 inches near Albany, 14.8 inches west of Guilderland
Rensselaer Area
Total: 10.0 inches near Troy, 10.4 inches north of Brunswick
Saratoga Springs Area
Total: 5.6 inches near Saratoga Springs, 12.6 inches west of Milton
Rochester Area
Total: 0.9 inches near Rochester, 1.4 inches east of Henrietta
Ithaca Area
Total: 1.3 inches near Ithaca, 2.1-to-3.0 inches north of Dryden
Buffalo Area
Total: 0.6 inches near Buffalo, 1.1 inches near Orchard Park, 1.5 inches south of Colden
Binghamton Area
Total: 1.2-to-3.0 inches southwest of Binghamton, 3.9 inches in the southeast corner of Broome County
Utica Area
Total: 5.0 inches near Utica, 3.2 inches south of Rome, 5.6 inches due south of Utica
Poughkeepsie Area
Total: 4.1 inches near Poughkeepsie, 6.0 inches west of Poughkeepsie, 5.7 inches near Beekman
Syracuse Area
Total: 2.3 inches west of Clay, 2.8 inches near Onondaga