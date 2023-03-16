See Upstate New York’s Local Snowfall Totals from Mid-March Monster Storm

As soon as we think we can put the snow shovels away for the spring, Mother Nature brings another March storm to our homes.

Another major snowstorm hit Upstate New York earlier this week, bringing with it upwards of a foot of snow to areas near the Capital Region. The storm began in the early hours of Tuesday, March 14th, and dumped snow in waves throughout the day.

The snow stopped during the middle of the day on Tuesday, but picked up again during the evening commute, and dumped another load of snow on weary shovelers around Upstate New York in the evening.

Now that the snow has finally stopped, the volunteer weather experts at CoCoRaHS (the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network) have successfully charted the snowfall totals from across the country.

Here are the latest accumulation totals from locations across Upstate New York from this week's snowstorm. How badly did your area get hit?

Albany Area

Total: 5.5 inches near Albany, 14.8 inches west of Guilderland

Rensselaer Area

Total: 10.0 inches near Troy, 10.4 inches north of Brunswick

Saratoga Springs Area

Total: 5.6 inches near Saratoga Springs, 12.6 inches west of Milton

Rochester Area

Total: 0.9 inches near Rochester, 1.4 inches east of Henrietta

Ithaca Area

Total: 1.3 inches near Ithaca, 2.1-to-3.0 inches north of Dryden

Buffalo Area

Total: 0.6 inches near Buffalo, 1.1 inches near Orchard Park, 1.5 inches south of Colden

Binghamton Area

Total: 1.2-to-3.0 inches southwest of Binghamton, 3.9 inches in the southeast corner of Broome County

Utica Area

Total: 5.0 inches near Utica, 3.2 inches south of Rome, 5.6 inches due south of Utica

Poughkeepsie Area

Total: 4.1 inches near Poughkeepsie, 6.0 inches west of Poughkeepsie, 5.7 inches near Beekman

Syracuse Area

Total: 2.3 inches west of Clay, 2.8 inches near Onondaga

