See Inside New York Yankees’ Captain’s Mind-blowing NYC Penthouse [PHOTOS]

Aaron Judge is here to stay in New York, and he's been looking for a new place to call home.

In case you were living under a rock-sized baseball during the MLB offseason, Judge signed a massive nine-year, $360 million contract extension with the New York Yankees, and following that deal's completion, was named the 16th captain in team history.

He'll be a highly-paid member of the pinstripes for a long time, and as of late last week, has officially signed off on a brand new home.

Photos Emerge of Aaron Judge's New Lavish Chelsea (NYC) Penthouse

A story from The New York Post shared details of Aaron Judge's newest million-dollar purchase: a luxurious penthouse apartment located in Chelsea, a high-end neighborhood in Manhattan. Per The Post, Judge and wife Samantha Bracksieck purchased a penthouse at The Cortland, located at 555 W. 22nd St. in Chelsea.

Check out this video of the condominium complex:

While the official price paid for the unit wasn't immediately available, The Post notes that two separate units on the 22nd floor of the building just sold for a combined $40 million.

Was that the Judge purchasing his chambers? We hope to find more information soon.

In the mean time, we can tell you this: this building is absolutely spectacular. The building was constructed in 2022, according to a Zillow listing for a different condo in The Cortland. According to StreetEasy, the building also has a full gym, a swimming pool, a playroom for children and a roof deck, among other amenities.

We were unable to confirm that exact location of Judge's new penthouse, but in place of that, we were still able to find photos from The Cortland that, presumably, are very close to what Judge and Bracksieck have just purchased.

Scroll below to take a look!

