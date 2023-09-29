John Mulaney Adds Another Upstate New York Show in 2023, Where is It?

Days after announcing an 18-show comedy tour, entitled John Mulaney In Concert, comedian John Mulaney is already adding additional shows to his tour. One such addition will happen in the Capital Region, his second show in our area on this particular tour.

If you were unable to secure tickets to his sold-out show at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, here's where you can see him, instead.

John Mulaney Adds Second Capital Region Show; Tour Up to 20 Dates in 2023

Comedian John Mulaney will now begin his upcoming tour with three dates in New York, and two of those will take place in the Capital Region. Mulaney will open his John Mulaney In Concert tour in Kingston, NY on November 2nd, before coming to Troy for a show on November 4th.

We now know that he will remain in the Capital Region for a second straight day, and will perform at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, NY on Sunday, November 5th.

Tickets are set to go on-sale on Friday morning, according to a report from The Daily Gazette. There was a very short window of time offered for pre-sale, as it began Thursday evening with promo code COMEDY.

The tour will also include shows in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio and select other states across the country.

Mulaney last performed in the Capital Region in 2022, when he brought his From Scratch Tour to Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Fans who saw him perform at SPAC likely recognized the material, as it was used for his most recent Netflix comedy special, Baby J.

Fans who attend shows in Troy and Schenectady will be asked to lock their phones away in a Yondr pouch, as phones are prohibited during Mulaney's shows.

