Do Any New York Roads Have Wrong-Way Detection Systems?

Should a new technology that's being installed on select roads in Connecticut be considered for New York roads?

Many drivers across New York at one time or another have unfortunately come across another driver who was driving the wrong way on the road they were traveling on. I've witnessed it a few times on Route 44/55 (the Arterial) in Poughkeepsie, NY, and in the times I've witnessed it thankfully the wrong-way driver stopped and turned around before they caused a tragic accident.

Wrong-Way Drivers in New York

Unfortunately what happened to me isn't always the outcome and many times wrong way drivers have led to serious and sometimes fatal accidents. In 2023 alone there were thousands of fatal traffic accidents across New York with many involving wrong-way drivers. It has gotten so bad that according to CBS, last year the state began installing thousands of new highly reflective signs near the Long Island Expressway intended to warn drivers they are driving the wrong way, but many drivers are wondering if there's a better way to prevent fatal wrong-way driving accidents.

Connecticut is Doing Something That Might Work in New York

New York isn't the only state dealing with wrong-way accidents as neighboring Connecticut has also seen a huge rise in wrong-way driving deaths. According to Fox 61 in 2022, wrong-way driving deaths went up 500% in Connecticut in 2022 leading the state to begin installing new wrong-way detection systems on select roads across the state.

What's a Wrong Way Detection System?

Most Wrong Way Detection Systems consist of radar, video, and or thermal cameras that are installed along off-ramps, and if a driver drives the wrong way they are activated. Once activated they will flash the red circular lights on the wrong-way signs to hopefully alert drivers that they are traveling in the wrong direction. The systems being installed in Connecticut will also notify the Connecticut State Police and CTDOT if a driver continues the wrong way.

Do you think this type of system could be something that New York should start installing on specific roads? What roads do you think NY should start with? How about starting on one of New York's most dangerous roads? The Taconic State Parkway would be a great road to have a system like this installed, right? A system like this could have prevented one of the worst crashes involving a wrong-way driver in New York.

2009 Taconic State Parkway Crash

It was shortly after 1:30 p.m. on July 26, 2009, when a minivan, being driven by 36-year-old Diane Schuler began driving the wrong way on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Mount Pleasant. After driving the wrong way for 1.7 miles the minivan crashed head-on with an oncoming SUV killing Schuler, her daughter and three nieces, and the three passengers in the oncoming SUV. It was the worst fatal motor vehicle crash to occur in Westchester County, NY since the 1930s according to Wikipedia.



