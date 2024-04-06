Upstate New York Man Arrested Pretending to be Massage Therapist

An Upstate New York man has been arrested after police allege he was offering massage therapy services without a license and inappropriately touched victims at an area spa.

Back in March, the New York State Police received a complaint from a person who claimed that someone working at a local spa inappropriately touched a victim while they were receiving a massage at an upstate New York spa.

New York State Police Investigate Claims

Police said that on March 28, around 3:15 p.m. they received a complaint alleging that 54-year-old Tieli Wang inappropriately touched a victim while they were at a business in Queensbury, New York according to WTEN. Police began an investigation immediately and discovered that Wang was hired by the victim for a massage at Lily Spa located on U.S. 9, in Queensbury, NY earlier that day and inappropriately touched the victim.

The investigation also revealed that Wang was not licensed to perform massage therapy services in New York State, which is against the law. Police also said that Wang allegedly forcibly touched the victim as well as two others dating back to the fall of 2023.

Wang Arrested and Charged

Wang was taken into police custody on March 30th while he was at the Lily Spa and was taken to the Queensbury State Police barracks for processing. Wang was charged with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, three counts of Forcible touching, and other New York State Education Department law violations. He was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Queensbury Town Court at a later date and was released.

This remains an active investigation and police are asking anyone who thinks they might have been a victim of Wang, or anyone who might have any information related to these crimes to please call the Queensbury State Police at (518) 457-6811 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

