Bouncers Block Out Swifty Haters at Albany, NY Taylor Swift Themed Brunch

The big game is here and although there are no New York teams with their helmet in the game, many will still celebrate.

Football fans and, now, Taylor Swift fans will all be huddled around the TV on Sunday to catch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Fransisco 49ers live from Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift Takes Over the NFL

Over the last few months, Taylor Swift has quickly become the face of the NFL. Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs Tight End, Travis Kelce, around the beginning of the season. Since then almost every Sunday the popstars face has been flashed on TV screens to the dismay of the "Dads, Brads, and Chads."

Swifties began following the league religiously and cheering on the Chiefs along with the Philidelphia Eagles as Travis' brother Jason Kelce is a center for the Birds.

The sales of Kelce jerseys skyrocketed and millions of new NFL fans were born.

Taylor Swift Themed Brunch Before the Super Bowl

Many Super Bowl parties will have a Taylor Swift theme, but a tavern in the Albany area is taking it a step further. Before the game they're giving Taylor Swift fans a way to celebrate with a Swifty Brunch.

In a statement released to the media The War Room Tavern of Albany writes:

Bars across the nation are hosting Swifty brunches during the Superbowl for those excited to have her there. The War Room Tavern of Albany is playing Taylor Swift music videos on game day. Fans are encouraged to dress like Taylor.

The War Room Tavern, which has hosted many political figures from New York like Governor Kathy Hochul, will serve one of Taylor's favorite chicken tenders as one of their main courses.

With that they know they'll get some Swifty backlash so they want to make sure the friendship bracelets stay intact with a some security measures. The War Room Tavern adds:

The War Room also have bouncers to protect the Swiftys from the Anti Taylor football fans.

Check out all the details below.

