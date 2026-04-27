No Card? No Problem. Reverse ATMs Change the Game at NY Venues

The MVP Arena, via Facebook The MVP Arena, via Facebook loading...

Cashless Venues Across New York State

If you frequent concerts, professional sporting events or Broadway shows, you're probably used to the change making the rounds.

Many big venues are going cashless. Which means you have to bring a credit or debit card with you when you head out to a show.

Bethel Woods, MVP Arena and Saratoga Performing Arts Center are just some of the big venues in our neck of the woods that have gone cashless over the years.

In March 2026 a bill was passed in New York State that prohibits businesses, including those big venues and stadiums, from being strictly cashless.

However, there is a way around it.

Have You Heard of Reverse ATM?

According to Holland & Knight Law, while being fully cashless is prohibited venues can offer "cash-to-card" kiosks.

A reverse ATM, if you will. As long as you have the "cash-to-card" kiosk, you're exempt from having to accept cash.

The MVP Arena in Albany shared a photo of their Reverse ATM on social media recently, take a look.

The MVP Arena explains "Concessions are cashless, so you’ll need a card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay to make purchases."

However if you're bringing cash you can "convert your cash into a prepaid Mastercard to use throughout the venue."

There is no activation fee and use your card wherever Mastercard is accepted. The card will even work after the show.

They go on to add you can load anywhere from $20 to $500 on the card, but the "first bill must be $20+."

Guests React to Reverse ATM Machine

If you take a look at the post on the MVP Arena Facebook page, you'll see a bag of mixed reviews.

One person writes "Wait...people still carry cash? It's not 1950, so why?" Another adds:

Sounds like creating solutions for the problems you've made.

While there was some confusion as to how this follows the cashless bill in New York State, most people seemed to be accepting of the trend and hoping other venues take note.

One comment reads:

This is extremely smart. I hope other venues jump on this trend as well.

What do you think of the Reverse ATM?

2026 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Concert Lineup

Every Free Concert at the 2026 NYS Fair Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams