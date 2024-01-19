2 New York Concertgoers Sue “The Queen of Pop” Over Concert Start Time

Would you sue your favorite artist for being late to their own concert?

That's exactly what 2 New York City concertgoers are doing after a concert in Brooklyn began hours after the scheduled start time.

NYC Concertgoers Sue Madonna After Brooklyn, NY Show

ABC News is reporting that Michael Fellows of Brooklyn and Jonathan Hadden of the Bronx bought tickets and attended Madonna's Celebration Tour on December 13th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The concert was scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. Madonna did not get to the stage until after 10:45 pm and the concert itself wasn't over until 1 am.

According to ABC News, the concertgoers are "suing Madonna, Live Nation, and Barclays Center for "unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices" for promising the public that the concert would begin at 8:30 p.m. knowing that Madonna would not begin performing at the advertised start time." Fellows and Hadden are arguing that there was a breach of contract.

This isn't the first time fans have sued Madonna for similar issues. There were lawsuits in 2019 and 2020 citing similar circumstances. In both instances, it was alleged that Madonna didn't get on stage until 2 hours after the scheduled time on the tickets.

ABC News reached out to Madonna's representative along with Live Nation and the Barclays Center for comment. We'll keep this article updated with any statements released from the above-mentioned sources.

Should Concerts Have Matinee Times?

This all could have been avoided if we all started listening to actress Jamie Lee Curtis. Over the summer the Halloween actress went viral after she said the following during an interview in March of 2023:

“Why are there no matinees? I’m curious. I would love to go see Coldplay. I would love it. The problem is, I’m not going to see Coldplay if they start their show at 9 and there’s an opening act. I want to hear Coldplay at 1 p.m.”

