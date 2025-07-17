Two Upstate New York Pizzerias Named Best in the Nation

Two pizzerias in Upstate New York have just been named among the 50 best in the nation.

For as long as pizza has been around, fans of the cheese, sauce, and dough creation have long argued over where to find the best pizza in the U.S.

Most New Yorkers would agree that the Empire State is hands down the state where pizza fans are most likely to find the best pizza. Folks from Connecticut would quickly disagree, pointing to the fact that Connecticut is considered by many as the "Pizza Capital of the U.S."

Over the years, that debate has gotten bigger and bigger with both states claiming to be the "best". Food experts, fans, and more have all named pizzerias that they feel serve the best, but what do folks from the place where pizza was born think?

Best Pizzerias in the U.S.

According to a new list recently released by a popular Italian guide, New York seems to have a clear edge, landing 4 New York-based pizzerias in its top 10 of the 50 best pizzerias in the world.

You might have guessed that 3 of the four are based in New York City, including Don Antonio (#7), Ribalta (#5), and Una Pizza Napoletana (#1,) but I bet you didn't know that a pizzeria in Upstate New York claimed a spot in the top 5.

Upstate New York Pizzeria Ranked 4th Best in U.S.

Jay's Artisan Pizzeria in Upstate New York was ranked as the 4th best in the nation according to New York Upstate. Jay's, located in Kenmore, NY, just outside of Buffalo, NY, has been a cornerstone of the pizza scene in the Buffalo area for some time.

Jay's Artisan Pizzeria in Kenmore, New York

The online Italian guide praised Jay’s Artisan for "mastering" two distinct styles of pizzas, including the 12-inch Neapolitan and a thick, crispy Detroit-style pizza. If you are planning to try Jay's, be aware that they do not have a phone, so calling in an order isn't possible, but you can order online.

Western New York Pizzeria Ranks in Top 50

For the second straight year, Pizzeria Florian in East Aurora, NY, cracked this year's list, landing at #39, five spots higher than last year. The guide highlighted their wood-fired oven pizza, which they said stands out for its balance between lightness and crispiness.

If you find yourself in the Buffalo area and are craving pizza, you could try both places as they are only about 30 miles from each other, so it could make for a fun day of eating!

