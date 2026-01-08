Mark Your Calendar: Every Full Moon Lighting Up 2026

What Can We Expected in the Sky in 2026?

The sky is going to be putting on a show for us in the Hudson Valley this year.

We'll get 13 full moons (!!), including 8 super moons ( 3 of which are full moons) and a Blue Moon.

According to Earthsky, the 3 Full Super Moons will occur during the full moons in January, November and December. The December Full Super Moon will be the closest the moon with be this year at 221,667 miles.

Additionally, we'll get a Blue Moon in May and it will be the 2nd Full Moon of that month. Sadly, the moon will not be blue in color but it's considered a "relatively uncommon" occurrence.

The last Blue Moon happened back in 2024.

Check out the full list of every single full moon in 2026 below:

How To Celebrate The Full Moon

Recently, I learned (read: I saw a video on TikTok) that people around the world celebrate the full moon in different ways.

One of the more interesting celebrations is by making Moon Water. The Old Farmers Almanac spoke with authors to map out the history of Moon Water and where the lore came from.

According to author Briana Saussy, Moon Water was first documented in the 1860s in a "Christian context." Sassy explains that" Water gathered or blessed under a dark Moon (one day before the New Moon) is wonderful to work with for banishing or getting rid of things that are no longer needed.”

From what we learned drinking, bathing, or gardening with Moon Water will bring prosperity.

Get Ready for The Next Full Moon with Your Very Own Moon Water

The recipe for Moon Water is super simple.

First you'll have to make sure there's a Full or New Moon occurring. Then you'll pour water into a "vessel" or something that can be sealed like a glass mason jar.

After you get the perfect vessel, you'll pour the water into it, seal it and put it somewhere where it can see moonlight. I used my window sill. Some leave it on their porch or even in their garden.

In the folklore I was introduced to, it said before you seal your Moon Water you should whisper your wishes into the water. Can't hurt to try, right?

We gave Moon Water a shot back in November, take a look at the process:

Do you believe in the power of Moon Water? Let us know what you think, leave a comment on the video above or send us a message through the stations app.

