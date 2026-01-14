Shipping a gift to a long-distance relative is going to cost you a little more if you're heading to the Post Office after this weekend.

The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out new shipping prices this weekend, impacting customers who use USPS for package delivery.

According to USPS, the updated rates for its competitive shipping services will officially take effect Sunday, January 18, 2026, following approval by the agency’s Board of Governors and a filing with the Postal Regulatory Commission in the fall of 2025.

McConnell Adams, Townsquare Media Lansing McConnell Adams, Townsquare Media Lansing loading...

The price changes apply to several popular package-delivery options.

Priority Mail rates are set to rise by an average of 6.6%, while Priority Mail Express will increase by about 5.1%. USPS Ground Advantage, which is commonly used for everyday shipping, will see the largest average jump at roughly 7.8%. Parcel Select prices are expected to increase by around 6%.

USPS previously said in the announcement of the new pricing that these adjustments are designed to reflect current market conditions and help keep the agency competitive within the shipping and logistics industry. Unlike traditional mailing services, competitive shipping products are not tied to inflation caps.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Mailing services prices are not changing at this time. The cost of a First-Class Mail stamp will remain the same when the new shipping rates take effect on January 18.

USPS officials say the pricing updates "support the agency’s long-term transformation and modernization plan," aimed at improving operational efficiency and financial sustainability while maintaining nationwide delivery service.