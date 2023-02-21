While seals aren't necessarily seen every day in the Hudson River, their presence there is a regular thing.

A spokesperson for the New York Department of Environmental Conservation said the mammals are enjoying the mild winter, as the warmer temps have kept the ice away. That, in turn, has made the Hudson a more "hospitable" place for a seal to head upstream in the rivers like the Hudson, in search of migratory fish and other tasty snacks.

According to Wikipedia, the range of harbor seals in the Atlantic extends over a thousand miles, from the mouth of the St. Lawrence River and Greenland to the beaches in North Carolina. One park ranger in New York City was once quoted as saying that "New York is like their Miami resort."

Conservation efforts have also increased their numbers across the Tri-State waters in the past several years.

Seal in the Hudson River

LoHud says the latest visitor on the Hudson was spotted near Hook Mountain off Nyack State Beach. Experts say that cleaner Hudson waters have brought more marine wildlife like seals, dolphins, and even whales to the area in recent years. The environmental nonprofit Riverkeeper says the "Hudson River is just a road for a sea mammal", and says it's a safer area for a young seal where they'll be far away from sharks and other predators.

Safety Tips

And while they may look cute, the DEC says that seals aren't meant for humans to play with. They remind you to stay far back and give them lots of space. Also, don't pet them, feed them, and don't let pets or children anywhere near them.

Did you know that harassing a seal can lead to a fine of up $20,000, under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act?

