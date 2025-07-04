Imagine seeing two of the most legendary names in Rock in the City of Stars... This is your chance to fly to Los Angeles to experience Judas Priest and Alice Cooper in concert.

Here's What You Could Win

Two tickets to experience Judas Priest and Alice Cooper in concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, on October 5, 2025

Round-trip airfare for two to L.A.

Two-night hotel stay

$500 spending money

Here's How You Can Get In To Win

Listen on weekdays beginning Monday, July 7, for the codes you need to enter below. We'll share codes every weekday through Friday, July 25.

You can also enter by connecting with us on social media. The more you subscribe, share, download, and follow, the more entries you can earn July 7 through July 27, 2025.

*This is a multi-market contest open to those at least 18 years old at the date of entry. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received on Monday, July 28, 2025. Prize is provided by Epic Records.*

