Police report another crash involving a horse-drawn carriage in upstate New York. The latest crash comes a little over a week after troopers said they responded to a crash involving an Amish buggy and a pick-up truck on County Highway 13 in the town of Pittsfield.

An investigation at the scene had determined that a Ford pick-up truck was traveling east on the road when the operator drifted right, striking the horse and buggy which was traveling in the same direction on the shoulder of the roadway.

Unfortunately, the impact killed the horse that was pulling the buggy.

Another Amish Buggy Struck in Hit-and-Run Crash in New York State

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 16, at approximately 5:24 p.m., troopers responded to a street in the town of Oswegatchie for a reported hit-and-run collision involving an Amish buggy.

An investigation determined that 34-year-old Joseph S. Miller, of Heuvelton, was traveling southeast, operating an Amish buggy when he observed a vehicle traveling northwest attempt to pass an uninvolved vehicle and enter his lane of travel.

Miller attempted to avoid a collision but was unable to do so, and his buggy was struck by the passing vehicle. Police say the vehicle involved did not stop and fled the scene.

Upon arrival, troopers located debris from the suspect vehicle at the scene. Further investigation revealed the debris belonged to a Jeep Compass.

With the assistance of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, troopers say the vehicle was identified as a 2018 silver Jeep Compass owned by a 26-year-old woman of Ogdensburg.

Miller was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Compass was interviewed and issued vehicle and traffic law citations, which are returnable to town court in March.