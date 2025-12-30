According to the NYS Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation website, the leading factors in snowmobile accidents include unsafe speed, operator inexperience, and alcohol involvement

Troopers say that a woman was injured after crashing a snowmobile early Sunday morning, according to the police report.

New York State Police said in a recent press release that on December 28, at approximately 2:20 AM, troopers responded to a snowmobile crash with injuries on Trail #8 in the town of Webb, in Herkimer County, New York.

New York State Police Investigate Snowmobile Crash

Troopers say that a preliminary investigation determined that a 42-year-old woman from Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, was operating a 2023 Ski-Doo snowmobile traveling west on Trail #8 when she struck a tree on the north shoulder.

The rider was ejected from the snowmobile and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say that the woman was issued a ticket for imprudent speed.

According to Herring Defense, you can be arrested for drunk driving in a car, motorcycle, moped, electronic bicycle, golf cart, ride-on mower, snowmobile, or farm equipment.

There was this New York state man, who was busted for alleged DWI on a go-kart in early 2023. As stated in previous articles, even a motorized wheelchair can get you your first time DUI/DWI offense, according to the firm.

But again there are some stranger cases out there have involved people getting busted for drunk driving in such things as a Zamboni, a motorized barstool, a motorized recliner, and even on horseback.

