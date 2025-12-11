A late Monday morning crash on the New York State Thruway has left one person dead, as law enforcement continues their investigation into the tragic collision.

The New York State Police had shared through a press release that troopers from the Kingston barracks responded to a two-car motor vehicle collision on the Thruway northbound, in the town of Esopus.

Sadly, the crash claimed the life of 60-year old David Moyal, of Kingston, according to the police. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2021 Mercedes-Benz traveling northbound in the left lane struck a stopped 2003 Freightliner construction vehicle, says offcials.

New York State Police Continue to Investigate Fatal Thruway Crash

The vehicle was positioned straddling the left shoulder and partially in the left lane as part of a construction operation. It was one of several construction vehicles in place to divert traffic from the left lane to the right lane while a crew installed construction signage.

Joe O'Connor, of O'Connor & Partners, PLLC - Personal Injury Attorneys, had this to say to Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley:

Many of these events can be avoided if construction vehicles strictly abide by all Federal and State regulations concerning warning signage and parking requirements”. In many instances the improperly positioned vehicles becomes “sitting ducks”.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the driver of the Mercedes, was traveling northbound in the left lane, and then struck the construction vehicle.

At this time, New York State Police say they are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact State Police Highland at (845) 344-5300.