Recalled Salad Sold in New York May Be Fatal or Cause Miscarriage

A major recall has been announced for salad products sold in New York grocery stores. The company warns that the contaminated food could be fatal in some cases and cause miscarriage and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The popular salad boxes are the latest items being recalled due to contamination. According to the manufacturer, the source of the issue is spinach which contains a dangerous bacteria. Because of the danger of cross-contamination, several other products are also included in the recall.

Dangerous Bacteria Found in Salad Throughout New York State

Listeria monocytogenes is a serious threat to children, the elderly and those with compromised immunity. The bacteria can cause serious and fatal infections in susceptible individuals. Pregnant women have a real risk of miscarriage or stillbirth after eating contaminated food.

Even the healthiest of people can suffer from a high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea by ingesting Listeria monocytogenes.

Several Salad Products Recalled Due to Listeria Contamination

The items included in the recall were sold at many Stop & Shop locations across New York State. Other retailers include Giant Food, Food Lion, and Wegmans stores in New York as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

In Dutchess County, Stop & Shop has two locations in Poughkeepsie, as well as stores in Hyde Park and Hopewell Junction. There are three Orange County locations in Washingtonville, Monroe and Newburgh.

The products included in the recall are listed below

BrightFarms says the products come in 4-oz, clear, plastic containers. Information about the "best by" date, UPC, and facility code can be found at the bottom of the package. Anyone who has these salad products should not eat them.

Stores have been instructed to remove all of the recalled products from store shelves. Those who've purchased products with expiration dates listed above can present a photo of the label to their place of purchase to receive a refund before throwing it away.

