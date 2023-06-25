See a Moose? The New York State DEC Wants to Know

Moose are New York state's largest land mammal, and summer is the season when they happen to be most active. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says that moose spend their summertimes mainly in ponds and wetlands feeding on a variety of submerged aquatic plants.

Though not common in areas in the southern parts of New York like the Hudson Valley, they have been known to occasionally pay a visit. And if you ever happen to come across one of these big guys or gals, the DEC wants to know as part of an ongoing effort to monitor moose distribution across the state.

What Do Moose Do with Their Time?

Biologists say that moose usually feed on the leaves, twigs, and buds of hardwood and softwood trees and shrubs. They're also very protective of their calves, according to the DEC. Sometimes moose like to roam, and sometimes their paths can cross the paths of humans.

See Also: Whoa! Moose On the Loose Just Outside the Hudson Valley

Many of their calves are born by late May into early June, so they can be very territorial this time of year. Just give them space, and don't do anything foolish like try to snap a selfie with one. You'll probably regret that.

Chilkoot Chilkoot loading...

The Study

The New York DEC, along with other organizations, are conducting a multi-year research project to obtain information on the status of New York State's moose population, health, and the factors that influence moose survival and reproductive rate.

See the form HERE

The goal of the Adirondack moose study is to gather data that will be used to create a moose management plan for New York State.

The DEC says that the majority of New York moose stay closer to the Adirondacks, but can also be found in the Catskills, the Taconic highlands near the borders of Massachusetts and Vermont, and even in areas like the Hudson Valley.