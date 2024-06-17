KFC is Testing a Gravy-Filled Quesadilla at 22 New York Locations
A handful of Hudson Valley KFC restaurants are among a select group across the country testing a new menu item.
Local fast-food lovers throughout New York State are being given the chance to try out the new KFC Chicken Quesadilla before anyone else. The fast food chain is offering the new quesadilla for a limited time at only a select number of locations in New York, New Jersey and Tennessee as well as a single restaurant in Connecticut.
What is the KFC Chicken Quesadilla?
While it's called a quesadilla, there doesn't seem to be much Mexican inspiration in this menu item aside from the fact that it's wrapped in a tortilla. According to KFC's website, their new Chicken Quesadilla is stuffed with shredded fried chicken, drowned in the restaurant's signature gravy and topped with a blend of cheeses. The toasted quesadilla is then served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Online reviews have begun to pop up from customers who have stumbled across the test item while ordering.
Where Can You Try the KFC Chicken Quesadilla?
KFC is inviting customers to try out the KFC Chicken Quesadilla at a select list of locations that have been chosen to test the item for a limited time. Usually, these tests take place at small, isolated restaurants in the middle of the country. This time, however, the New York and New Jersey area have been chosen to give the quesadilla a test drive.
In New York, the quesadilla can be found at Hudson Valley KFC locations in Kingston, Middletown, Newburgh, Monroe, Pawling, Nanuet, Carmel, Yonkers and Peekskill. There are also a number of restaurants on Long Island, Brooklyn and the Bronx included in the test. We've compiled the entire list by state below.
New York Locations Testing the KFC Chicken Quesadilla
1990 Middle Country Road Centereach NY
150 West Suffolk Avenue Central Islip NY
910 Broadway Amityville NY
993 Old Country Road Riverhead NY
800 Montauk Highway Shirley NY
533 Medford Avenue Patchogue NY
555 Long Beach Boulevard Long Beach NY
490 State Route 211 East Middletown NY
39 North Plank Road Newburgh NY
408 8th Avenue New York NY
311 Hempstead Turnpike Elmont NY
42 Jericho Turnpike Floral Park NY
20 Hempstead Ave. Hempstead NY
108-30 Flatlands Ave Brooklyn NY
1731 Webster Avenue Bronx NY
426 Foxhall Avenue Kingston NY
124 Nepperhan Avenue Yonkers NY
1833 Main St Peekskill NY
1891 Route 6 Carmel NY
Route 22, Dutchess County Plaza Pawling NY
330 Larkin Drive Monroe NY
48 N. Highway 9W West Haverstraw NY
New Jersey Locations Testing the KFC Chicken Quesadilla
1235 South Avenue Plainfield NJ
989 Route 22 East Bridgewater NJ
1236-1240 W. 7th Street Plainfield NJ
591 Memorial Parkway Phillipsburg NJ
Route 36, Airport Plaza Hazlet NJ
92 St Georges Avenue Rahway NJ
21 Hampton House Rd. Newton NJ
1246 Route 17 Ramsey NJ
177 Route 17 South Hasbrouck Heights NJ
286 West Route 59 Nanuet NY
1100 Route 9 South Old Bridge NJ
2650 County Road 516 Old Bridge NJ
920 Hamilton Street Somerset NJ
Connecticut Locations Testing the KFC Chicken Quesadilla
649 West Main Street Waterbury CT
Tennessee Locations Testing the KFC Chicken Quesadilla
2205 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro TN
1319 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN
336 Harding Pl Nashville TN
2634 Murfreesboro Rd Nashville TN
1816 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro TN
5001 Murfreesboro Rd La Vergne TN
675 Nashville Pike Gallatin TN
528 Hwy 46 S Dickson TN
710 S Cumberland St Lebanon TN
451 Hwy 52, Bypass W Lafayette TN
1248 Dinah Shore Blvd Winchester TN
1202 S James Campbell Blvd, Ste 25 Columbia TN
102 Madison St Shelbyville TN
1635 W College St Pulaski TN
1338 N Ellington Parkway Lewisburg TN
