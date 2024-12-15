Two Arrested For Felony Drug Possession On New York State Thruway 

Police say they have arrested two men and charged them with 1st degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The arrests come after authorities made a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway around midnight December 7.

According to Saland Law PC, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree: Class A-I felony; punishable by up to life in prison and a $100,000 fine.

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 7, the New York State Police Troop K Community Stabilization Unit and Troop T arrested two Staten Island men for felony drug possession on the interstate in Catskill.

At approximately midnight, troopers said they conducted a traffic stop on a 2021 Lexus ES350 for violations of the vehicle and traffic law on Interstate 87. An investigation determined the operator, identified as a 38-year-old male, and his passenger, a 35-year-old male, were both in possession of approximately 2.2 kilograms of cocaine and over $3,200 dollars.

Both subjects were arraigned in the town of Catskill Court and remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail for the charges of 1st degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-I felony, and 3rd degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony.

