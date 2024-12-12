A New York state man is accused of crashing his truck into a tree and fence on a homeowner's property, and then leaving the scene. Law enforcement says the man was operating the vehicle over one and a half times the state's legal BAC limit, at the time of the crash late Wednesday night.

But while the suspect may have allegedly driven away from the crash, police say it wasn't too hard to identify the vehicle that was involved. The New York state man is now facing several charges, including felony 1st degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

New York State Man Arrested For Alleged DWI After Police Find Tree In Truck's Grill

New York State Police said in a press release that on December 4, troopers arrested a 52-year-old Chenango Forks man. State officials say that they were dispatched by the Broome County 911 Center to a report of a vehicle that drove onto a homeowner's lawn, struck a Japanese tree, and a fence, then left the scene.

State Police say that they were able to locate the suspect's vehicle because there were pieces of the tree still stuck in the grill of the pickup truck.

While interviewing the suspect, troopers smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and other characteristics associated with impairment. After an investigation, the driver was arrested and later blew a .14%, which is over one and a half times the state's legal BAC level.

The man was processed, and is due back in court in late January 2025. Police say he was turned over to a sober third party, who hopefully won't crash into anymore trees.

