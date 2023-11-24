Automated Speeding Tickets Begin for I-84 and I-87 in New York

If you're not following the posted speed limit on several New York State Roads you could soon be surprised by an automated ticket beginning this Monday in certain work zones.

A new initiative from the New York State Department of Transportation uses technology to detect everyone going over the speed limit in specific locations and automatically send them a speeding ticket.

Many New York drivers are unaware that automated speeding tickets are even legal on highways, but a law legalizing the process was quietly passed in 2021 and is now able to be implemented in the Hudson Valley and other areas around the state.

How Does Automated Ticketing Work in New York?

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the system identifies vehicles traveling over the posted speed limit using a camera triggered by radar. When a speeding vehicle is detected, a series of photos show the distance, the time of travel and the license plate.

A NYS-certified technician will review all violations to confirm that the information is correct. Once it's determined that the vehicle was speeding, the registered owner of the vehicle will be sent a Notice of Liability in the mail.

What are the Fines and Penalties for Receiving an Automated Ticket in New York

First-time violations will result in a $50 fine. A second violation within 18 months will bring an additional $75 fine. If someone is sent an automated speeding ticket three or more times in an 18-month period they will be fined $100. Any unpaid fines may result in a registration hold.

Unfortunately, since the automated system can't identify who was behind the wheel at the time of the infraction, the registered owner will be responsible for all tickets, fines, and penalties.

The New York State Department of Transportation says that these infractions will not result in points on your license and information will not be sent to insurance companies. Because the automated speeding infraction is a civil offense, there are no criminal implications.

Where Are Enforcement Zones for Automated Tickets Located in New York State?

The automated tickets are currently only being generated at select construction zones throughout the state. While the locations change, a list of the newest spots has been released for Thanksgiving week. They include several locations on I-84, I-87 and I-495 as well as other major New York State Roadways.

What to Do if You Receive an Automated Ticket in New York State?

Violations received in the mail include directions on how to pay the fine. There is a conveniecnce fee added on for payments through the website and over the phone. Those opting to pay the fine with a check through the mail will not have any extra fees added on.

There is also an option to submit documentation to dispute the violation, but short of proving that the wrong vehicle was identified there's not much you can do to fight these automated tickets.