The Viral Holiday Party That Doesn’t Exist Nets 30K+ Followers

What started as a joke Facebook event has now gained national attention and a 30,000 + strong following - all over a very relatable topic to so many of us.

Self checkout at WalMart.

New Jersey Based "WalMart Self Checkout Christmas Party' Goes Viral

We know this isn't just a WalMart thing, as if you've shopped in-person in just about any retail store or supermarket somewhat recently you've encountered the controversial self checkout registers.

Some people (i'm looking at you, mom) are adamantly against the whole self checkout concept, while others find it easier to just hop on one of the registers and go about their day.

A Lacey New Jersey resident by the name of Drew Delgado, who has described himself as a prankster, started a bit of an internet craze last month when he posted a Facebook event for a 'WalMart Self Checkout Christmas Party' - a somewhat passive-aggressive nod at the idea of all us who have checked ourselves out at the popular chain.

Celebrating another successful year of picking, paying, and bagging your own groceries while actual employees just stand around and check receipts.

The event picked up steam, and as of today, December 11th, there are more than 30,000 RSVPs to the online event, and even a few regrets including another jokester who said he unfortunately couldn't attend because he had the 'Target Self Checkout Party' that same night, and another who shared it was the same time as the 'self unloading' of the Walmart trucks.

Viral WalMart Self Check Out Party Turned Toy Drive in NJ

While it appears that the staff at the Lanoka Harbor NJ WalMart thought the party idea was funny, the Gothamist reports that the manager of the store contacted Delgado to say that WalMart was not interested in hosting the party.

Delgado instead took the interest in this spoof event to do something good for the community, and has invited people to meet up at the Elks Lodge in Lacey NJ this Friday, December 15th at 8pm to participate in a toy drive for local families in need.

Some donations have already started to get delivered ahead of the party.

From the Hudson Valley, the drive to the Lanoka Harbor WalMart or the Lacey Elks Lodge is about two hours and change, just in case anyone was interested in a road trip, or wanted to map out the drive for when Delgado does get a date down for the official Self Checkout Party (which he has stated that he'll eventually do).

