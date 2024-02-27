Historic Ruling In New York After Worker Killed In Hudson Valley

A man was killed after a nine-foot-deep trench collapsed, burying him under dirt at a residential construction site in the Hudson Valley.

A Connecticut contractor is indicted in a 2021 trench collapse that took the life of a construction worker in the Hudson Valley.

Connecticut Contractor Indicted In 2021 Death Of Worker Following Trench Collapse At Village Of Mamaroneck Residential Construction Site

The process of laying of engineering and heating systems. struvictory loading...

On Monday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that the director of project development for construction company Lecher Development LLC was indicted following the death of a worker.

A Westchester County Grand Jury indicted 59-year-old Michael Conway, the director of project development of construction company Lecher Development LLC, on charges of criminally negligent homicide, a felony, and reckless endangerment.

“For the first time in Westchester County, we are seeking to hold a contractor accountable for the death of a worker at a construction site that allegedly lacked proper safety measures. My Office will seek justice for the family of Jose Vega and continue to ensure workers’ safety remains a priority across the county to prevent fatalities like this one," DA Rocah said.

Canva Canva loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Construction Worker Killed In Westchester County, New York

Rocah alleges the excavation site lacked the safety measures required for any trench deeper than five feet.

Officials allege that Conway directed two workers to dig a trench without proper shoring or cave-in protections in place at a residential construction site on Shore Acres Drive in the Village of Mamaroneck on May 4, 2001.

Google Google loading...

As the site supervisor, he knew the excavation was in violation of OSHA regulations, which require a trench deeper than five feet to have protections that prevent the walls from caving in, officials allege.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

The nine-foot, unprotected trench collapsed, completely burying Jose Vega under dirt. The 46-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

"OSHA issued civil citations and penalties for this fatal trench collapse. The addition of this criminal enforcement effort by the District Attorney sends an even stronger message that high-hazard industries, such as excavation, must follow safety standards," OSHA Regional Administrator Mendelson said.

Canva Canva loading...

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Conway was arrested on Friday and is due back in court next month.

12 Alarming Surprises For New Yorkers Moving To Connecticut Since COVID-19, we have seen a lot of New York City residents seeking shelter right here in Connecticut. The evidence is all around us but it's particularly evident in the housing market, there are fewer available units every week. If you're headed to Connecticut from NYC there are at least 12 big surprises coming your way. Gallery Credit: Lou Milano

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.