Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Performing in Hudson Valley This Month

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler announced an upcoming comedy tour and they're making a stop right here in the Hudson Valley.

The Hudson Valley region is fortunate to get some of the biggest names in comedy roll through.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are arguably two of the funniest and most talented comedians and writers to come out of the last two decades. Some claim duo is one of the best comedy teams of all time. They have some massive hits to their credit like Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock and Parks & Recreation. They've even showcased their talents on the big screen in in popular movies like Mean Girls, Sisters and Baby Mama.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler coming to the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester.

Fey and Poehler are equally funny on their own but they are joining forces for a new comedy tour. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour Live Rehearsal will be making a stop locally. The comedians will be performing live at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

The show is coming up. Catch the two of them perform on April 27.