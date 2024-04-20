What Snapping Turtle Mating Season Looks Like in New York
Forget the birds and the bees, it's time for turtles and... other turtles. It's officially snapping turtle mating season in New York state.
While mating is just another natural part of nearly every animal's life cycle, some can be stranger - and more dangerous - than others. Skunks, for example, are killed in much higher numbers in the beginning of the year when they become more active during their mating season. But back to snapping turtles...
Snapping Turtle Mating Season in New York State
Snapping turtles have a rather long mating season (generally between April and November in New York state), but with nesting season hitting a peak in the early summer, it seems like most turtles are already getting busy (below).
About Snapping Turtles in New York State
Snapping turtles in New York generally weigh between 10 and 35 pounds with shells that can grow up to 20 inches long. They spend most of their time in the water, and love to make their homes in slow moving fresh water (that's preferably shallow and muddy). They're also the official reptile of New York state.
Snapping Turtle Mating and Nesting Seasons in New York
While nesting season is a dangerous time of year for snapping turtles as they wander far and wide for the perfect spot, mating occurs away from busy roads and right in the muddy waters where these prehistoric beasts spend most of their time. Of course, they're just one of the wonderfully bewildering animals that call New York state their home.
Of course curious (and grocery-stealing) black bear and foxes are well-known New York residents, but did you know about the spiky rodent that climbs trees and likes to eat cars (no, really)? Mink, fishers, and even four different carnivorous plants can all be found in the Empire State as well.
