The Mysterious ‘Road to Nowhere’ Just Miles from New York

Did you know there's a literal road to nowhere on the other side of the New York state border?

There's no shortage of unique roadways in the Hudson Valley. From the dangerous to the confusing, there's plenty of ways to frustrate local drivers. But what about a highway that just... ends?

The map (L) shows the beginning of the infamous Route 11 "Highway to Nowhere" The map (L) shows the beginning of the infamous Route 11 "Highway to Nowhere" (Google/166th Productions via YouTube) loading...

The "Highway to Nowhere" Next to New York State

The infamous "highway to nowhere" is the nickname of Connecticut's State Route 11. Construction of the road, which was meant to connect I-95 with Colchester, CT, began all the way back in the 1970s. Every effort to complete the roadway, however, has ended in failure. Here's what it's like to drive on the nearly-completed road.

Currently, Route 11 ends at Route 82, but back in the 1970s, plans were different. This is the beginning of the "highway to nowhere" Currently, Route 11 ends at Route 82, but back in the 1970s, plans were different. This is the beginning of the "highway to nowhere" (166th Productions via YouTube) loading...

Exploring the Infamous "highway to Nowhere"

YouTubers behind the channel 166th Productions took matters into their own hands to show exactly how much of the road was completed, and what it's like to drive on the very beginnings of a state road. Even bridges, now useless, were completed to cross Route 82 (below).

The "Highway to Nowhere" includes bridges that were constructed before the road was completed The "Highway to Nowhere" includes bridges that were constructed before the road was completed (166th Productions via YouTube) loading...

All the Work That Was Done on the Highway to Nowhere

In addition to bridges, a path was created through an impressive hillside to accommodate the ill-fated road as well. Drivers who took the off-road route say travelling through the manmade pass creates a claustrophobic "boxed in" feeling (below).

Connecticut's "highway to Nowhere" includes a blasted section of rock to make way for the ill-fated roadway Connecticut's "highway to Nowhere" includes a blasted section of rock to make way for the ill-fated roadway (166th Productions via YouTube) loading...

The more the YouTubers explored, the more skeletal remains of the planned Route 11 emerged. While the sandy path represented the future paved road, branching trails were stand-ins for future highway exits. You can watch the whole video below.

It should go without saying, but no one should investigate or drive on the Route 11 "Highway to Nowhere". Not only is it dangerous, but trespassing could be illegal as well. Check out more photos, including the "interchange to nowhere" below.

Take a Close Look at Two Connecticut Roads to Nowhere