The Mysterious ‘Road to Nowhere’ Just Miles from New York
Did you know there's a literal road to nowhere on the other side of the New York state border?
There's no shortage of unique roadways in the Hudson Valley. From the dangerous to the confusing, there's plenty of ways to frustrate local drivers. But what about a highway that just... ends?
The "Highway to Nowhere" Next to New York State
The infamous "highway to nowhere" is the nickname of Connecticut's State Route 11. Construction of the road, which was meant to connect I-95 with Colchester, CT, began all the way back in the 1970s. Every effort to complete the roadway, however, has ended in failure. Here's what it's like to drive on the nearly-completed road.
Exploring the Infamous "highway to Nowhere"
YouTubers behind the channel 166th Productions took matters into their own hands to show exactly how much of the road was completed, and what it's like to drive on the very beginnings of a state road. Even bridges, now useless, were completed to cross Route 82 (below).
All the Work That Was Done on the Highway to Nowhere
In addition to bridges, a path was created through an impressive hillside to accommodate the ill-fated road as well. Drivers who took the off-road route say travelling through the manmade pass creates a claustrophobic "boxed in" feeling (below).
The more the YouTubers explored, the more skeletal remains of the planned Route 11 emerged. While the sandy path represented the future paved road, branching trails were stand-ins for future highway exits. You can watch the whole video below.
It should go without saying, but no one should investigate or drive on the Route 11 "Highway to Nowhere". Not only is it dangerous, but trespassing could be illegal as well. Check out more photos, including the "interchange to nowhere" below.