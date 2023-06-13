SECRET TIP If You Can’t Afford Health Insurance in New York State

Just like the last time I did a "SECRET TIP" article, no one is keeping any of this a secret from you. No one is purposely hiding this information. However, I've found that not enough people seem to know about this, and I want to help folks out.

14% of New Yorkers Live in Poverty

According to a release from the Office of the New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli from December 2022, almost 2.7 million New Yorkers, or 13.9% of the states population, lived in poverty in 2021. More than 1 million New Yorkers are uninsured when it comes to healthcare. Whether you live below or above the poverty line, health insurance is expensive. In New York, it costs an average of $776 per month for health insurance, based on an individual buying a Silver health insurance plan, the second to lowest tier.

Not caring for your health can weigh down everything else going on in your life. Many people shirk off getting medical attention because they feel that they can't afford it. Well, there is a "hack" that can help New Yorkers receive the care that they need.

The New York State of Health's Essential Plan includes comprehensive benefits with no monthly premium and very low cost sharing for those who qualify. It has no deductible, so the plan starts paying for your healthcare right away. The Essential Plan covers dental and vision, inpatient and outpatient hospital care, prescription drugs, and more. The Essential Plan also helps with preventive care like routine doctors exams and screenings.

Now, the Essential Plan isn't for everyone. The Essential Plan is around to help lower-income people who don't qualify for Medicaid or Child Health Plus.

If you have a household of 1 , the most you can make and still be eligible would be $27,180

, the most you can make and still be eligible would be If you have a household of 2 , the most you can make and still be eligible would be $36,620

, the most you can make and still be eligible would be If you have a household of 3 , the most you can make and still be eligible would be $46,060

, the most you can make and still be eligible would be If you have a household of 4, the most you can make and still be eligible would be $55,500

People can apply for the Essential Plan any time of year. The three ways that you can apply include applying online, calling 1-855-355-5777 (TTY: 1-800-662-1220), or with the help of a trained and certified Enrollment Assister or Broker.

