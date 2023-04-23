Netflix Finally Ending DVD Service This Year

Did you ever have DVD's mailed to your house? How many did you get at one time. I need to know if anyone in the Hudson Valley is still using ordering DVD's in the mail from Netflix.

Who remembers going to the video rental store and renting a VHS tape, video game or DVD for the weekend? Almost every town had a video store. Do you remember the early days of Netflix? It's hard to believe but DVD's have been around for well over 20 years now and it turns out Netflix has been mailing DVD movies to online subscribers since 1999. Years later they began streaming movies online and paved the way for how we all watch movies and television shows today.

We owe Netflix so much.

Did you know that Netflix still offers the DVD mail service? It's unbelievable to me. I don't think that I have met a single person who has utilized this service in the past 10 years. As of 2019 over 2 million people still rented DVD's from Netflix by mail according to CNN.

For the remaining people who still get Netflix DVD's in the mail the service is sadly coming to an end.

20 Must See TV Shows and Movies Made in Poughkeepsie, New York