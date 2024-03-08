Missing Person Found Dead At Upstate New York Park

Missing Person Found Dead At Upstate New York Park

Canva

State officials made a tragic discovery while spending days searching for a missing 32-year-old.

In this week's DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the tragic end to a search for a missing person in Upstate New York.

Person Goes Missing At New York State Park

THP Creative
loading...

On Thursday, Feb. 29 at 11 a.m., Jefferson County Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance in the search for a missing person at Robert G. Wehle State Park.

Rangers Dixon and Thomes responded with the Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.

The missing person was identified as a 32-year-old from Sacketts Harbor. The missing person's car was found in the parking lot of the state park.

Google
loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The car was in the lot for over 24 hours, officials say.

Wilderness Recovery: Town of Henderson, Jefferson County

The missing person's backpack was later found above Lake Ontario. New York State Police used a drone while crews walked the shoreline.

The missing person's boots, pants and a cellphone were all found in different locations.

Google
loading...

Read More: Massive National Bank Closing Many Branches In New York State

Missing Person Found Deceased

The missing person was found dead in the ice on Friday, March 1 around 11 a.m. The deceased was found about two miles from the backpack.

Potential Huge Update On Plan To Ban Gas Stoves In New York State

Many children in New York State remain missing. Can you help? See the list below:

29 Kids Have Gone Missing in New York Already in 2024

29 kids have gone missing in the first two months of 2024. Take a look to see if you recognize any of them and can help bring them back home.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State

WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away

Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why. 
Filed Under: new york, new york state police, new york state, facebook, sheriff, lake ontario, new york state park, upstate, new york news
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR