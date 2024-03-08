Missing Person Found Dead At Upstate New York Park

State officials made a tragic discovery while spending days searching for a missing 32-year-old.

In this week's DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the tragic end to a search for a missing person in Upstate New York.

Person Goes Missing At New York State Park

On Thursday, Feb. 29 at 11 a.m., Jefferson County Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance in the search for a missing person at Robert G. Wehle State Park.

Rangers Dixon and Thomes responded with the Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.

The missing person was identified as a 32-year-old from Sacketts Harbor. The missing person's car was found in the parking lot of the state park.

The car was in the lot for over 24 hours, officials say.

Wilderness Recovery: Town of Henderson, Jefferson County

The missing person's backpack was later found above Lake Ontario. New York State Police used a drone while crews walked the shoreline.

The missing person's boots, pants and a cellphone were all found in different locations.

Missing Person Found Deceased

The missing person was found dead in the ice on Friday, March 1 around 11 a.m. The deceased was found about two miles from the backpack.

