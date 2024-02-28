"Hot enough for you?" is not a sentence normally heard in the month of February, but 2024 has been a different beast in New York.

With frigid temperatures just days ago, the sudden change has caught many New Yorkers off guard. From Buffalo to New York City and everywhere in between, here's how hot it got this week in the Empire State.

From Poughkeepsie, NY to Buffalo, NY, temperatures were unusually high this week From Poughkeepsie, NY to Buffalo, NY, temperatures were unusually high this week (Google) loading...

"Freak" Temperatures in New York in February

It seems like Punxsutawney Phil have have been correct for once. While the adorable furball predicted an early spring this year, it's never wise to count your warm-weather eggs before they hatch. According to local thermometers, spring may have sprung even earlier than usual.

Poughkeepsie, NY and Kingston, NY saw highs of 62 degrees this week in the Hudson Valley Poughkeepsie, NY and Kingston, NY saw highs of 62 degrees this week in the Hudson Valley (Google/Canva) loading...

High Temperatures in Poughkeepsie, NY and Kingston, NY

In the Hudson Valley, temperatures hit sixty degrees or more this week for the first time in 2024. On February 27th, a high of 62 degrees was recorded in Poughkeepsie, NY, in Dutchess County as well as in Kingston, NY in Ulster County. It was even warmer further north.

Syracuse, NY was a staggering 71 degrees this week Syracuse, NY was a staggering 71 degrees this week (Google/Canva) loading...

High Temperatures in Syracuse, NY this Week

The most confusing part of this mini heatwave is how soon temperatures are expected to return to "normal". The high in Syracuse, NY this week, for example, was a staggering 71 degrees. While that may be warm enough to enjoy a picnic in the park, snow and 20-degree temperatures are predicted in the city less than 24 hours later. Unsurprisingly, this extreme temperature fluctuation comes with severe warnings.

Buffalo, NY saw a high temperature of 68 degrees this week. Now, there is a wind advisory in effect as temperatures drop back down below freezing Buffalo, NY saw a high temperature of 68 degrees this week. Now, there is a wind advisory in effect as temperatures drop back down below freezing (Google/Canva) loading...

Dangers from Severe Temperature Fluctuations in New York

A high wind warning is currently in effect for cities and towns near Rochester, NY (high of 73 degrees) and a wind advisory is in place for Buffalo, NY (high of 68). Warm and cold fronts suddenly colliding can lead to even more dangerous scenarios, ranging from severe thunderstorms to life-threatening events like tornadoes.

While the temperature changes are less significant in the Hudson Valley, there is still a wind advisory in effect for the area through the morning of February 28. Here's how you and your family can prepare.

This week the Hudson Valley is bracing for winds and possible snow, but weather preparedness is nearly the same for any scenario. With events ranging from losing power to needing access to clean water, start with these steps from the National Weather Service below.

